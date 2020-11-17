NBA World Reacts To The Crazy Jrue Holiday Trade

The NBA world is pretty stunned by the details emerging from the Milwaukee Bucks’ blockbuster trade for New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday.

Monday night, the Bucks went all-in, acquiring Holiday from the Pelicans. Initially, reports said that Milwaukee had traded Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation for Holiday. At first, that seemed like a pretty fair trade, maybe even a steal for the Bucks.

Then, we learned what the draft compensation was. And boy is it significant.

According to multiple reports, the Bucks are trading three future first-round picks, plus two future first-round pick swaps, to the Pelicans. All in, that’s one of the biggest trade packages in recent NBA history.

Y’all, Jrue Holiday is on an expiring contract. Three firsts, two swaps. For an expiring. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) November 17, 2020

Is that a lot for Jrue Holiday? Yes. If getting Jrue Holiday keeps Giannis in town after ’21? You do it 100 times out of 100 and twice on Sunday. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 17, 2020

THREE firsts and TWO swaps. A massive haul. The Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis trades have supplied the Pelicans with a really bright future. https://t.co/9nVemLgEBE — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 17, 2020

Besides the three future first-round picks going to New Orleans, there are also pick swaps included in the deal, per sources. All in all, this is shaping up to be a draft compensation package similar to New Orleans' deal for Anthony Davis with Lakers. https://t.co/HbnLxzUI96 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

So the Bucks gave the Pels 3 first-round picks and 2 pick swaps? pic.twitter.com/qJfIS0MFhf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2020

Bucks‘ star-studded lineup after tonight includes: Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two stars in Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Pelicans receive major draft compensation for their two-way stalwart. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

It’s a massive haul for New Orleans, but this could also be an indication of Milwaukee’s confidence in its ability to extend Giannis. The two-time NBA MVP is eligible to sign a supermax contract before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Do the Bucks know (or at least believe) that Giannis will be signing that contract? That seems like a possibility following tonight’s trade.

“The last two weeks have been filled with chatter that Giannis Antetokounmpo indeed plans to sign his five-year supermax with the Bucks before the Dec. 21 deadline to do so … The Bucks just made a trade that suggests they must believe it,” New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted.

The last two weeks have been filled with chatter that Giannis Antetokounmpo indeed plans to sign his five-year supermax with the Bucks before the Dec. 21 deadline to do so … The Bucks just made a trade that suggests they must believe it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

If that is not the case, Milwaukee is pushing all of its chips to the middle of the table in a way we haven’t seen lately.