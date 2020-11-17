The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Crazy Jrue Holiday Trade

Jrue Holliday playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NBA world is pretty stunned by the details emerging from the Milwaukee Bucks’ blockbuster trade for New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday.

Monday night, the Bucks went all-in, acquiring Holiday from the Pelicans. Initially, reports said that Milwaukee had traded Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation for Holiday. At first, that seemed like a pretty fair trade, maybe even a steal for the Bucks.

Then, we learned what the draft compensation was. And boy is it significant.

According to multiple reports, the Bucks are trading three future first-round picks, plus two future first-round pick swaps, to the Pelicans. All in, that’s one of the biggest trade packages in recent NBA history.

It’s a massive haul for New Orleans, but this could also be an indication of Milwaukee’s confidence in its ability to extend Giannis. The two-time NBA MVP is eligible to sign a supermax contract before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Do the Bucks know (or at least believe) that Giannis will be signing that contract? That seems like a possibility following tonight’s trade.

“The last two weeks have been filled with chatter that Giannis Antetokounmpo indeed plans to sign his five-year supermax with the Bucks before the Dec. 21 deadline to do so … The Bucks just made a trade that suggests they must believe it,” New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted.

If that is not the case, Milwaukee is pushing all of its chips to the middle of the table in a way we haven’t seen lately.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.