NBA World Reacts To The Lonzo Ball Contract News

Lonzo Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly failed to agree on terms for an extension on the fourth-year point guard’s rookie deal. As a result, Ball will enter restricted free agency next summer.

According to Ball’s agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, both sides are optimistic in the ability to work something out in the future.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

There will be no agreement on a rookie extension for Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Ball will become a restricted free agent next summer. Both sides remain positive about the ability to move forward together, Paul tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020

Lonzo Ball and the Pelicans have no agreement on a rookie extension, per @wojespn Zo will be a restricted free agent next summer pic.twitter.com/NKNDORkGIE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2020

Through his first three years in the league, Lonzo Ball hasn’t quite lived up to the immense hype surrounding him coming out of high school and college. As a result, the hate towards the young guard has been much louder than the noise.

But, if Ball’s preseason play is any indicator, the critics may be singing a different tune this season.

Lonzo Ball looked outstanding in the Pelicans preseason win over the Bucks on Friday. The 2017 No. 2 overall pick dropped 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds in New Orleans’ 127-113 victory.

The NBA world was quick to take notice.

+13 pic.twitter.com/5sMWfqa9m7 — ZO 2️⃣ (@TheLonzoEra) December 19, 2020

Lonzo Ball ( @ZO2_ ) 19 points 8 assists 5 rebounds 2 steals in the win looked good in the mid range and from 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P2Ix6w2QZW — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) December 19, 2020

Coach Stan Van Gundy had this to say about Lonzo Ball after he dropped 19 PTS, 8 AST, and 5 REB in a win over the Bucks 💯 pic.twitter.com/qPIxjqkUc4 — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) December 19, 2020

If Ball can continue this level of play, the young Pelicans squad will be a problem this year. Along with his point guard’s impressive stat line, second-year superstar Zion Williamson dropped 31 points and nine rebounds on Friday night.

With the veteran leadership of newly-added center Steven Adams and perimeter threat JJ Redick, New Orleans has all the necessary components of a successful team.

It will certainly be interesting to see the role this season plays in Lonzo Ball’s decision next summer.