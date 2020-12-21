The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Lonzo Ball Contract News

Lonzo Ball on the basketball court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Lonzo Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly failed to agree on terms for an extension on the fourth-year point guard’s rookie deal. As a result, Ball will enter restricted free agency next summer.

According to Ball’s agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, both sides are optimistic in the ability to work something out in the future.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Through his first three years in the league, Lonzo Ball hasn’t quite lived up to the immense hype surrounding him coming out of high school and college. As a result, the hate towards the young guard has been much louder than the noise.

But, if Ball’s preseason play is any indicator, the critics may be singing a different tune this season.

Lonzo Ball looked outstanding in the Pelicans preseason win over the Bucks on Friday. The 2017 No. 2 overall pick dropped 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds in New Orleans’ 127-113 victory.

The NBA world was quick to take notice.

If Ball can continue this level of play, the young Pelicans squad will be a problem this year. Along with his point guard’s impressive stat line, second-year superstar Zion Williamson dropped 31 points and nine rebounds on Friday night.

With the veteran leadership of newly-added center Steven Adams and perimeter threat JJ Redick, New Orleans has all the necessary components of a successful team.

It will certainly be interesting to see the role this season plays in Lonzo Ball’s decision next summer.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.