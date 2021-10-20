NBA World Reacts To Concerning Zion Williamson News

In just a few hours, the New Orleans Pelicans kick off their 2021-22 season against the Philadelphia 76ers, but star forward Zion Williamson won’t be playing.

The star forward underwent offseason surgery to repair a broken foot. There is no timetable for his return to the court, but the Pelicans announced he would be reevaluated soon.

Unfortunately, the injury isn’t the only bad news. Earlier Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Zion has put on some weight while recovering from his injury.

The former No. 1 overall is pick is “north of 300 pounds this offseason.” Here’s more from the piece:

When he joined the Pelicans’ recent preseason trip to Minnesota, several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds. “I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,” said one observer.

The story went viral on social media and there was no shortage of reactions. But not all of them were negative.

Some fans still think Zion can get it done on the court.

Yall letting jokes fly now but he gonna show up every game dropping 25 on 75% who cares https://t.co/2zewBlwxSj — 🚂 (@notHuberto) October 20, 2021

Some fans are legitimately concerned by the news.

“I know he wasn’t able to do cardio like that with a broken foot, but he gotta cut this down ASAP,” one fan said.

i know he wasn’t able to do cardio like that with a broken foot but he gotta cut this down ASAP https://t.co/fo1G7tZ15s — SJ (@SJBasketball8) October 20, 2021

Other fans had fun with the story, suggesting he should be playing defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints.

He thought he was reporting to the Saints minicamp https://t.co/hecKL0OYWc — SCOTTIE SZN (@DevonHall39) October 20, 2021

It’s no secret that Williamson is a large human being who is recovering from a foot injury. Not being able to work out during his recovery time isn’t going to help matters.

Once he gets back in the swing of things he should be just fine.