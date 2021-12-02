NBA World Reacts To Discouraging Zion Williamson News

Those hoping to see New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson back on the court any time soon just received some bad news.

“Zion Williamson is experiencing soreness in his foot and his return has been delayed. Williamson did not practice today. The soreness has persisted. No re-imaging has been scheduled at this time. Williamson will be dialed back before ramping back up next week,” reports ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

Williamson has yet to play in a game this season and the latest news has fans wondering if he’ll ever get back on the court. The 21-year-old is a superstar when he’s healthy, but that’s the problem – he hasn’t been healthy very much in his young career.

Fans are not overly optimistic that Zion will be able to return at all this season.

“In Pelicans terms this means he’s not playing this year,” one fan said.

Other fans noticed that injuries are becoming an unfortunate trend for the former No. 1 overall pick.

“All these injuries have really sucked the excitement out of his early career and it’s unfortunate,” another fan said.

It’s safe to say the basketball world is concerned about how rough Williamson’s young career has been thus far. Hopefully he can heal up and make a return at some point this season.

If not, the 2022-23 season will have to do.