NBA World Reacts To Significant Zion Williamson News

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 7: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans attempts to dunk a ball during a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson will be staying in New Orleans for the foreseeable future. On Saturday, he agreed to a max rookie extension with the Pelicans.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it's a five-year, $193 million deal for Williamson.

This contract confirms what Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told the basketball world earlier this year. He believes Williamson is a "max player."

Some people are worried this is a steep investment for a player who just missed the entire 2021-22 season because of injury.

On the flip side, Pelicans fans and reporters are pleased with this news.

It's also worth noting that Williamson's extension takes him out of any potential scenario where the Pelicans trade for Nets star Kevin Durant.

When healthy, there's no denying Williamson's skillset and talent. The downside, however, is that he has missed a considerable amount of time due to various injuries.

From the Pelicans' perspective, they really had no other choice but to pay Williamson. They can't afford to potentially damage their relationship with a potential-packed player.

We'll have to wait a few years before we can decide if the Pelicans made the right decision.