NBA World Reacts To The Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors

Lonzo Ball dribbles the ball up the court.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on December 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Lonzo Ball showed a lot of promise in his first season for the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, the UCLA guard has taken a step back in his second year with the franchise.

Not only has Ball struggled to improve as a scorer, he’s struggling to set up his teammates for easy baskets as well. He’s currently averaging a career-low 4.7 assists per game thus far.

With his rookie contract set to expire after this season, Ball could be on the trade block this season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans are “open” to fielding offers for Ball.

Since the news broke about Ball potentially being on the move, the NBA community has been discussing the former No. 2 pick’s recent downfall. There was so much hype surrounding Ball when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, but all that hype has fizzled over the past four years.

Here are some of the latest reactions to the Ball trade rumors:

If the Pelicans don’t believe Ball is part of their future plans, trading him makes sense. It’s better to get something in return for him rather than lose him in free agency for nothing.

Ball, 23, still has time to turn around his career. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen in New Orleans.


