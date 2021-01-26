NBA World Reacts To The Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors

Lonzo Ball showed a lot of promise in his first season for the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, the UCLA guard has taken a step back in his second year with the franchise.

Not only has Ball struggled to improve as a scorer, he’s struggling to set up his teammates for easy baskets as well. He’s currently averaging a career-low 4.7 assists per game thus far.

With his rookie contract set to expire after this season, Ball could be on the trade block this season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans are “open” to fielding offers for Ball.

Since the news broke about Ball potentially being on the move, the NBA community has been discussing the former No. 2 pick’s recent downfall. There was so much hype surrounding Ball when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, but all that hype has fizzled over the past four years.

Here are some of the latest reactions to the Ball trade rumors:

Lonzo ball down bad pic.twitter.com/OKIcxeq7XT — John (@iam_johnw) January 20, 2021

We really went from “ all 3 ball brothers in nba “ to “ gelo waived and signs with g league lamelo rides bench behind Terry rozier lonzo ball on trade block “ in a month pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz — John (@iam_johnw) January 26, 2021

If the Pelicans don’t believe Ball is part of their future plans, trading him makes sense. It’s better to get something in return for him rather than lose him in free agency for nothing.

Have heard Lonzo is not the only guard for New Orleans available. Other teams certainly feel (or are trying to project) that they are open for business with their backcuort. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 26, 2021

Ball, 23, still has time to turn around his career. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen in New Orleans.