NBA World Reacts To The Pelicans Hiring Stan Van Gundy

Stan Van Gundy reacts to a play.AUBURN HILLS, MI - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Detroit Pistons reacts on the bench while playing the Houston Rockets at the Palace of Auburn Hills on November 21, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Houston won the game 99-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans found their replacement for former head coach Alvin Gentry.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans are hiring Stan Van Gundy. He spent the 2019-2020 season as a popular game analyst for Turner/CBS Sports.

Van Gundy interviewed for the job last week and it’s clear the Pelicans think he’s the right man for the job. He’ll be charged with leading a young team back to prominence.

Immediately after the news was announced, reaction from around the league started to roll in. Most of the reaction was positive, focusing on Van Gundy’s success as a head coach in the past.

Here’s some of the reaction.

Of course, no news about Stan Van Gundy would be complete without a viral video. SVG giving lessons at a coaching clinic from nearly a decade ago resurfaced what the news of his hiring.

Check it out.

Van Gundy has plenty of head coaching experience at the NBA level. He previously coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. He racked up a 523-384 overall record in the regular season.

In his 12 seasons as a head coach, Van Gundy has taken his teams to the playoffs eight times, reaching the NBA Finals with the Magic in 2009 and the Eastern Conference Finals with the Heat in 2005 and Magic in 2010.

Now he’ll lead Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.


