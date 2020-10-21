NBA World Reacts To The Pelicans Hiring Stan Van Gundy

On Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans found their replacement for former head coach Alvin Gentry.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans are hiring Stan Van Gundy. He spent the 2019-2020 season as a popular game analyst for Turner/CBS Sports.

Van Gundy interviewed for the job last week and it’s clear the Pelicans think he’s the right man for the job. He’ll be charged with leading a young team back to prominence.

Immediately after the news was announced, reaction from around the league started to roll in. Most of the reaction was positive, focusing on Van Gundy’s success as a head coach in the past.

Here’s some of the reaction.

This hire is about Stan Van Gundy’s track record as a coach – not as a GM in Detroit where things went a little wild. Ability to teach and his defensive record is what enamored the Pelicans. SVG has a .577 regular season winning percentage and was 48-43 in the playoffs. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 21, 2020

Stan Van Gundy is a logical hire for the Pelicans, even if it's not the most exciting. Speaks to David Griffin's desire to have a seasoned coach, who will focus on defense and serve as a face of the franchise. A 523-384 career record. 48-43 in the playoffs. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) October 21, 2020

Of course, no news about Stan Van Gundy would be complete without a viral video. SVG giving lessons at a coaching clinic from nearly a decade ago resurfaced what the news of his hiring.

Check it out.

One time for the new Pelicans coach, Stan Van Gundy!@realStanVG 🔥 (2011) pic.twitter.com/LIAqyGo8gS — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 21, 2020

Van Gundy has plenty of head coaching experience at the NBA level. He previously coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. He racked up a 523-384 overall record in the regular season.

In his 12 seasons as a head coach, Van Gundy has taken his teams to the playoffs eight times, reaching the NBA Finals with the Magic in 2009 and the Eastern Conference Finals with the Heat in 2005 and Magic in 2010.

Now he’ll lead Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.