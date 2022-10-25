NBA World Reacts To The Zion Williamson Injury News

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 12: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during warm ups before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on October 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Several New Orleans Pelicans players will miss tonight's game against Dallas, including star forward Zion Williamson.

Williamson's first three NBA seasons have been decimated by injuries, but it seems like tonight's absence is mostly precautionary after the former No. 1 overall pick took a hard fall during Sunday's overtime loss to Utah.

Still, him not playing tonight is a bummer for fans.

"No BI, Zion, OR Herb???? 1) that freakin’ sucks 2) Trey Murphy III dropping 30," said NBA writer Nekias Duncan.

"Make that a 9th missed Luka-Zion matchup in 12 Mavs-Pelicans meetings since 2019-20," added Mavs writer Callie Caplan.

Pelicans fans are understandably sick of seeing half of their team injured.

"NOW it feels like a real Pelicans season," one said, with another fan adding that it's only "the fourth. Freaking. Game."

"Another NO team with injuries," added a third fan, referring to the Saints' injury woes this season.

Sans Zion, the Pelicans will take on the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. TNT will broadcast the action.