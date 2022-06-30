NBA World Reacts To The Zion Williamson Offseason Video
This past season was one to forget for Zion Williamson, who missed every game for the New Orleans Pelicans because of a foot injury. Fortunately, it appears that he's doing well in his recovery process.
Earlier this week, a video of Williamson throwing down impressive dunks at a local New Orleans gym surfaced on social media.
Judging by the video, Williamson's foot injury is no longer an issue. After all, the former No. 1 overall pick was elevating with ease.
For some fans, this video of Williamson is a reminder of just how explosive he can be when healthy.
For others, this video is a tease because they want to see what Williamson can do when fully healthy.
And of course, there are people wondering why Williamson went all out against kids at a summer camp.
The Pelicans could sign Williamson to a long-term extension this offseason. Vice president of basketball operations David Griffin already referred to him as a "max player."
When Williamson was healthy in 2021, he averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
If Williamson can return to form, the Pelicans can be a legit threat in the Western Conference.