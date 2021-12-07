NBA World Reacts To The Zion Williamson Weight News

On Tuesday afternoon, a new report about New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson had the basketball world buzzing.

Over the weekend, a photo of Williamson at a Pelicans game went viral on social media. While photos don’t always do the subject justice, it certainly seemed like Williamson had put on a fair amount of weight while rehabbing his injury.

ESPN’s Tim McMahon made an appearance on “The Lowe Post Podcast,” and said he’s heard from multiple people that Williamson weighs 330 pounds.

That certainly caught the attention of the NBA world, who flocked to social media to talk about Zion’s alleged weight gain.

“Tim mcmahon says [Luka] Doncic comes in from the offseason at 260 pounds and that Zion is around 330 lmfao that’s insane,” one fan said.

Other fans suggested he should sign up for the football team – possibly as a defensive tackle.

“Zion is 330? Aye man Ohio State needs some defensive tackles he still got three years of college eligibility left,” one fan said.

NBA insider Duncan Smith suggested that Zion is going to have “330” trending. Well, he’s not wrong.

“Zion’s gonna have ‘330’ trending,” Smith said.

If the report is accurate, it certainly doesn’t sound like Williamson will be returning to the floor any time soon. While his injury may be healing, he might not quite be in game shape yet.

Then again, he’s an elite athlete with plenty of resources as his disposal to get into great shape.