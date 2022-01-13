The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Zion Williamson Speculation

Pelicans star Zion Williamson in warmups.LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks on from the sidelines during a college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans on September 11, 2021, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Three years ago, Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish led Duke to an ACC Tournament title and a trip to the Elite Eight.

Now, Reddish and Barrett are teammates with the New York Knicks, and a lot of people are wondering if Williamson is next. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has not played this season as he rehabs from injury, and there have been whispers that Williamson is not happy with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not surprisingly, there are some analysts and fans who think that Williamson to the Knicks is almost a foregone conclusion at some point.

While Williamson has dealt with injuries throughout his first two-plus seasons in the NBA, he has also displayed the immense talent that made him a sensation during his only season in college and led to him being the first overall pick.

In 61 games last season, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, earning his first All-Star Game selection. In 85 career games, the freakishly gifted lefty has averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per appearance.

Could he one day be starring in Madison Square Garden?

