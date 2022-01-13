NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Zion Williamson Speculation

Three years ago, Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish led Duke to an ACC Tournament title and a trip to the Elite Eight.

Now, Reddish and Barrett are teammates with the New York Knicks, and a lot of people are wondering if Williamson is next. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has not played this season as he rehabs from injury, and there have been whispers that Williamson is not happy with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not surprisingly, there are some analysts and fans who think that Williamson to the Knicks is almost a foregone conclusion at some point.

“Anybody else wanna get traded to the Knicks?” Zion: pic.twitter.com/TSPbP4Wxt1 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 13, 2022

Zion Williamson (4/18/21): New York is the Mecca of basketball, I love playing here. This atmosphere, whether they cheer or boo for you, is amazing. Aside from New Orleans, New York is my favorite place to play. Zion absolutely wants to be a Knicks player. 💯 pic.twitter.com/UWvrXEzyTO — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 13, 2022

While Williamson has dealt with injuries throughout his first two-plus seasons in the NBA, he has also displayed the immense talent that made him a sensation during his only season in college and led to him being the first overall pick.

In 61 games last season, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, earning his first All-Star Game selection. In 85 career games, the freakishly gifted lefty has averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per appearance.

Could he one day be starring in Madison Square Garden?