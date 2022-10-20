NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson Postgame News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 24: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks to the bench during a NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Smoothie King Center on January 24, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans made a statement in their season opener, defeating the Nets by double digits. And yet, it was his postgame press conference that stole the spotlight.

Following the Pelicans' win over the Nets, Williamson opened up about his difficult 2021-22 season. He missed every game due to a foot injury.

Williams revealed that assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon helped him get through that rough patch by simply caring for him.

"I was like, 'Nah, I'm not. I am not OK.' Her first response wasn't words. She cried for me. She literally just cried for me," Williamson told reporters. "I remember taking that moment and thinking I have somebody special in my corner. She really does care for me, and the feeling is mutual. That's my big sister. She was there and stay connected with me through the offseason. We have a special bond."

NBA fans thought this was a really touching moment. It also showed that Williamson isn't afraid to open up about his situation.

"This is dope. Need real people in life," a fan said. "Need those people in our lives who will be there at our lowest not just your highest. People that you can be real with and that will be honest with you. The ones who are truly for you tell you the truth. They care for you not what you have.

"This beautiful," one person tweeted.

"This is real," another person wrote.

The Pelicans' coaching staff did an excellent job of handling Williamson's recovery process. And now, they're reaping the benefits of him being healthy.

Williamson and the Pelicans will be back on the court this Friday against the Jazz.