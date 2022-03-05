Despite all the speculation about his future in the NBA, Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans.

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Williamson will return to the Pelicans. He’s been spending time in Portland rehabbing on his foot injury.

Williamson is cleared to take the next step in his recovery process. However, he’s not ready to join the Pelicans’ lineup just yet.

“Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and Will Guillory. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities. Pelicans have won four straight games and are in playoff race,” Charania tweeted.

As you’d expect, Pelicans fans are ecstatic that Williamson is coming back to the Big Easy.

“Build it, and they will come. Welcome back to NOLA, Z,” Pelicans writer Shamit Dua tweeted.

“Zion back in town,” one fan said.

“This is enticing,” Zak Noble of Ballislife.com tweeted. “The Pelicans are shaping up to be hell for someone in the 1st round.”

“He’s back baby,” another fan said.

The timing of this report is very interesting.

The Pelicans are currently playing their best basketball of the season, winning four consecutive games by at least 15 points.

With Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum playing at an elite level, adding Williamson to the mix would change everything for the Pelicans. But first, he has to make sure he gets through the next step of his recovery process without suffering a setback.