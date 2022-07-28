NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson Weight News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 24: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks to the bench during a NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Smoothie King Center on January 24, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Zion Williamson's five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans contains a few de-escalators.

According to a report from Christian Clark of NOLA.com, Williamson's contract stipulates that he will have weigh-ins periodically throughout the entirety of his deal.

The sum of Williamson's weight and body fat percentage has to be below 295. If it's not below that mark, the team could reduce the amount of guaranteed money in his contract.

This might seem like an odd clause to agree to from Williamson's perspective, but Pelicans believe this is a strong indication that he's confident in his conditioning for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

Williamson's conditioning has been brought into question in the past, especially during his rookie season.

On the flip side, it's fair to say injuries have been the main issue for Williamson. As long as he's healthy, he should be in relatively good shape.

Despite missing the entire 2021-22 season, Williamson is confident that he can return to All-Star form and elevate the Pelicans from a playoff team into a title contender.