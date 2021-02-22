The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson’s Big Game On Sunday

Zion Williamson gets excited during a game vs. Milwaukee.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 04: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans celebrates during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Smoothie King Center on February 04, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans registered a massive comeback victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, with Zion Williamson playing a starring role.

The second-year forward scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists, including the game-clinching one on a three-pointer by Brandon Ingram. New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 24, rallied to beat Boston 120-115 in overtime.

Williamson continues to establish himself as a bona fide star and budding superstar in the NBA. This afternoon, he turned in several highlights, including a manhandling of veteran big man Tristan Thompson in the post.

Not surprisingly, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick drew serious praise on Twitter for his performance.

When you come into the league with as much hoopla and expectations as Zion did, it can be tough to measure up. Couple in the fact he was hurt early in his rookie season and things become even tougher.

However, since then, he’s been showing just why he was the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick and has fans salivating at his potential.

We’d be willing to bet he winds up having a special career.


