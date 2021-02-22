NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson’s Big Game On Sunday

The New Orleans Pelicans registered a massive comeback victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, with Zion Williamson playing a starring role.

The second-year forward scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists, including the game-clinching one on a three-pointer by Brandon Ingram. New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 24, rallied to beat Boston 120-115 in overtime.

Williamson continues to establish himself as a bona fide star and budding superstar in the NBA. This afternoon, he turned in several highlights, including a manhandling of veteran big man Tristan Thompson in the post.

Not surprisingly, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick drew serious praise on Twitter for his performance.

Zion basically ran the point the entire second half and I must say he look damn good doing it…attacking the basket and making plays for others!!! That was an impressive Win by Zion and the Pelicans. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 21, 2021

Zion is so easy to root for. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 21, 2021

Zion straight up bullied and bulldozed Tristan Thompson like he was a point guard in the post. Beastly — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) February 21, 2021

Zion Williamson is averaging 26.8 points on 65.9% shooting in February. Only one other player have averaged 25+ PPG on 65+ FG% for a whole month (min 12 games) since 1983 — Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/pPYmCJGOAB — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 21, 2021

The crazy thing is Zion Williamson is only scratching the surface — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 21, 2021

Zion Williamson since February 2: 28 points (86% FG)

18 points (50% FG)

29 points (71% FG)

20 points (60% FG)

29 points (67% FG)

36 points (93% FG)

26 points (50% FG)

31 points (81% FG)

36 points (67% FG)

23 points (73% FG)

28 points (52% FG)#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/p7UlVxK5pT — Corner Three (@corner3sports) February 21, 2021

Zion Williamson has me thinking about Dr. J after that lay up. — Jerry Meyer (@jerrymeyer247) February 21, 2021

Zion Williamson drive and kick to Brandon Ingram for a dagger 3-pointer over the Boston Celtics in OT Remember what this shit feels like @PelicansNBA — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) February 21, 2021

When you come into the league with as much hoopla and expectations as Zion did, it can be tough to measure up. Couple in the fact he was hurt early in his rookie season and things become even tougher.

However, since then, he’s been showing just why he was the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick and has fans salivating at his potential.

We’d be willing to bet he winds up having a special career.