The NBA has suspended a New Orleans Pelicans players for 25 games for violating the league’s Anti-Drug program.

Pelicans guard DiDi Louzada will miss the next 25 games. He recently tested positive for Drostanolone and Tesosterone.

“DiDi Louzada of the New Orleans Pelicans has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone, it was announced today by the NBA,” the league announced.

“Louzada’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

The following has been announced by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/YGzQgOFfRw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 19, 2021

Louzada explained to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that he contacted a nutritionist from Brazil during the off-season.

The nutritionist recommended several vitamins and supplements to the Pelicans guard. Louzada was unaware those supplements went against the NBA’s Anti-Drug program.

“When I was in Brazil during the offseason, I consulted a nutritionist who recommended I take some vitamins and supplements,” Louzada said, via ESPN.com. “Because she has a history of working with professional athletes, I would never have imagined that any of those substances would be banned or could be contaminated. Once I learned of the positive test, I immediately cooperated completely with the league and union to help all of us understand what exactly occurred.

“I would never knowingly take anything that violates NBA rules. I accept my responsibility in this situation. I deeply regret that this happened and I apologize to my team, my teammates, and Pelicans fans for this mistake.”

ESPN story on Pelicans F Didi Louzada's suspension, including his statement with an explanation and apology: https://t.co/YAuAIrtSOR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2021

Louzada will be allowed to return to the court in a couple months.