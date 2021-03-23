Notable Trade Offer Reportedly Made For Lonzo Ball

Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade Lonzo Ball before Thursday’s deadline? That’s one of the burning questions that NBA fans want answered in the next 48 hours.

Ball is having a solid season with the Pelicans, averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He’s really stepped up since being mentioned in trade talks.

While it’s already been reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in Ball, it’s been somewhat quiet on that front since the news first broke.

The Clippers aren’t the only Western Conference contender thinking about trading for Ball, though. It turns out the Denver Nuggets are also interested in the former No. 2 overall pick.

According to Bleacher Report, the Nuggets have offered Bol Bol in a package for Ball.

Bol is an intriguing prospect for sure, but there needs to be either additional players or picks thrown into that offer if Denver wants to acquire Ball.

New Orleans already has a lot of talent in its frontcourt with Steven Adams, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Zion Williamson. Adding a 7-foot-2 forward in Bol sounds like a lot of fun, but it’s tough to see where he’d fit in Stan Van Gundy’s rotation.

If the Pelicans are going to move on from Ball, they should either want draft picks and/or a guard in return. We’ll find out what’s in store for Ball fairly soon since the trade deadline is this Thursday.