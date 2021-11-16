Pelicans Announce Major Update On Zion Williamson

On Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans Pelicans fans finally received a positive update on former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.

Fans haven’t seen Williamson on the floor in quite some time. Despite some concerning offseason reports, it sounds like he’ll be back on the court in the very near future.

The team announced Williamson was cleared to participate in contact drills. According to a statement from the team, the former Duke star can participate in 1-on-1 workouts.

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.

“Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday, was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Oschner Health,” the statement continued.

“Williamson will undergo further medical imaging on November 24, which will determine his availability for full team workouts. Additional updates will be provided on his anticipated return to play timetable accordingly.”

The Pelicans haven’t exactly started the season out on the right foot. New Orleans has won just two games on the entire season and sits at 2-13 on the year without their star player on the floor.

Perhaps Williamson’s return will be the spark the team desperately needs.