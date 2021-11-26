Pelicans Announce Significant Update On Zion Williamson’s Recovery

Zion Williamson has taken the next step in his recovery. Moments ago, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities.

The Pelicans have been without Williamson for the past month due to a fractured right foot. He underwent additional imaging on his foot on Wednesday.

Clearly, the latest results for Williamson were positive enough for the medical staff to let him participate in full team activities.

New Orleans also announced that Williamson played 4-on-4 full court this Friday. That’s yet another sign that Williamson is getting healthier by the day.

“Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression toward returning to play,” the team announced in a statement. “An estimated date to return to game action has not been determined.”

The Pelicans have struggled mightily this season without Williamson. They currently own an abysmal 4-16 record.

Once Williamson returns to the Pelicans’ starting lineup, he’ll give them the spark they’ve been looking for.

During the 2020-21 season, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. While there are plenty of fans concerned about his long-term outlook in the NBA, there’s no question he can light up the boxscore when healthy.

Hopefully, we’ll see Williamson back on the hardwood sooner than later.