Pelicans Announce When Zion Williamson Will Make His Debut

Help appears to be on the way for the New Orleans Pelicans this month. It appears Zion Williamson has made a full recovery from his knee injury and is just about ready to join his teammates on the hardwood.

A torn meniscus has cost Williamson about three months of action. In an effort to to avoid more injuries, the Pelicans taught him how to walk and run differently.

Earlier this month, Williamson practiced in full for the first time in his rehab practice. Clearly he’s taken all the right steps in his recovery because a date has been set for his debut.

David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans, revealed that Williamson is expected to play next Wednesday on Jan. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.

New Orleans struggled out of the gate without Williamson, but the offense has really found its identity in recent weeks. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball have kept the Pelicans afloat as they try to remain in the hunt for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Since the Pelicans are only four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the conference, it’ll be interesting to see if the return of Williamson helps close that gap.

One thing is for sure: Williamson should attract a bunch of fans to New Orleans next week.

Tipoff for the Pelicans-Spurs game next Wednesday is at 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center.