Pelicans Coach Has Troubling Update On Zion Williamson

Roughly a week ago, it was announced that Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his recovery.

Williamson, who has not yet played a game this season, suffered a right foot fracture in the summer. He was cleared to participate in contact drills in late November, but it was announced that he experienced soreness in his foot after ramping up his work schedule.

On Saturday afternoon, Pelicans head coach Willie Green addressed Williamson’s situation. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the former No. 1 overall pick will suit up anytime soon.

“Not at the moment,” Green said when asked if he has an update on Williamson’s status. “The only update is it’s the same as it’s been. We just have to sort of unload his foot – give him his time to continue to heal and rest. We will have more updates as we progress through that situation.”

I asked Pelicans head coach Willie Green for an update on Zion Williamson, here’s his answer. NBA source tells me an official update on Zion may be coming later on Saturday (possibly Sunday) and it’s “not good.” Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/3oSTvrt6DQ — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) December 11, 2021

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU-TV had additional information to share on Williamson’s injury. He’s reporting that an official update on Williamson might come later this weekend, and it’s “not good.”

ESPN’s Andrew Lopez is reporting that Williamson’s rehab process will be dialed back. That’s because his bone has not healed the way the Pelicans expected it to.

Zion Williamson will be dialed back in his rehab process from surgery on his fractured right foot. Williamson's bone has not healed the way the team expected and he will take some time off before proceeding, sources tell ESPN. It's unclear when he will return to the court. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 11, 2021

During the 2020-21 season, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. When healthy, he’s an unstoppable force for the Pelicans.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see Williamson in action at some point this season.