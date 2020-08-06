Pelicans Gave Up An Insane Amount Of Points In 1st Quarter Today

On Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans squared off against the Sacramento Kings as both teams fight for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans have one of the worst defenses in the entire league. That was on display early as the Kings jumped out jumped out to an early 10-point lead in the first quarter.

New Orleans poured in 39 points, but still trailed at the end of 12 minutes. The Pelicans allowed 49-first quarter points as the Kings made shots from all over the court.

According to NBA reporter Andrew Lopez, that’s the worst quarter in team history for the Pelicans. It’s also a record for the Kings.

“The 49 points for the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter was a franchise record for 1st quarter points and Sacramento-era record for any quarter,” Lopez reported.

Correction from that 1Q: The 49 points for the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter was a franchise record for 1st quarter points and Sacramento-era record for any quarter. It's still a Pelicans record for most allowed in any quarter. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 6, 2020

Unfortunately, giving up a lot of points is nothing new for the Pelicans. The team gives up the fifth-most points in the NBA.

It’s been a tough restart for the Pelicans who are about to drop their third game since the NBA tipped off from the bubble.

New Orleans opened the restart with a loss to the Utah Jazz and followed that up with another loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The team bounced back with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, a poor defensive showing led to a 140-125 loss to the Kings this afternoon.