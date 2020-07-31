Pelicans Getting Crushed For How They Handled Zion Williamson Tonight

Zion Williamson looked strong in his return to the NBA court tonight. So strong, in fact, that many are wondering why he wasn’t allowed to do more.

Williamson left the bubble two weeks ago to attend to a family emergency. When he rejoined the New Orleans Pelicans, he had to quarantine for a few days as a precautionary measure.

Combine that with the fact the Pels were not pushing Zion too much–because he was coming off a knee injury–when the regular season stopped in March, it’s not surprising that his minutes were limited tonight. In fact, this was the plan coming into the opening game of the NBA restart in Orlando.

However, it wasn’t just how many minutes Zion Williamson played that caused a stir. It was the minutes that he didn’t play. Despite scoring 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 15 minutes, Williamson was not on the court at all down the stretch.

The Pelicans lost to the Utah Jazz 106-104 on two late Rudy Gobert free throws, with Williamson sitting out the last 7:19. Benching the standout rookie in crunch time has opened New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry up to a world of criticism.

Blows my mind how the Pelicans had a minutes limit for Zion yet none of those minutes include the final three minutes. They had a winnable game and they completely blew it. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 31, 2020

The Zion Minutes Restriction just cost the Pelicans a win. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 31, 2020

Unders in the bubble: 1-0 220 hits fairly easily

Thank goodness no overtime

And thanks for sitting Zion, Pels! https://t.co/oZrC3b5Mlu — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2020

I can't wrap my head around limited minutes for Zion that don't include crunch time when you're trying to make the playoffs and need every game. — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) July 31, 2020

Down 2 with 6.9 left by all means keep Zion on the bench and jack up a contested 3 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 31, 2020

Just a shame Zion had to go back into quarantine for the final three minutes. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) July 31, 2020

Mothballing Zion in crunch time is definitely a choice — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 31, 2020

Are the virtual fans allowed to heckle Alvin Gentry for his lineup choices? — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 31, 2020

The Pelicans pick up where they left off, more Zion rules and another big regular season loss. — Jamal Murphy (@Blacketologist) July 31, 2020

Putting Zion through an expedited quarantine to get him on national TV and then keeping him on a really low minutes limit and not playing crunch time is very galaxy brain. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) July 31, 2020

Are the Pels really going to close this game without Zion??? — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) July 31, 2020

Look, Zion Williamson is the Pelicans’ prized possession, and they’ve been taking a careful approach with him ever since he made his NBA debut. But to bring him back in time for this game and not use him when it matters most doesn’t make sense.

Gentry had an explanation for his decision-making in the post-game media session.

I asked Alvin Gentry why Zion didn’t play down the stretch in a close game vs. Utah as the NBA restarted – here’s his answer. Also, Genty was asked if Zion not playing was just conditioning and he said, “I was told how much to play him and that’s what I did.” pic.twitter.com/GDRXqjMYhL — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) July 31, 2020

If you knew how many minutes Zion was supposed to play, you might have wanted to save some of them for the end of the game.

New Orleans entered tonight 3.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. When you’re competing for a playoff spot, every game is a must-win. You have to play your best players.

That means giving Zion a shot in crunch time, minutes limit be damned.