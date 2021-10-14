Pelicans Announce Injury Update For Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans officially won’t have star forward Zion Williamson available for the start of the 2021-22 regular season.

Williamson had offseason surgery after breaking his foot, but originally hoped to be ready for the start of the regular season. However, earlier this week, Pelicans general manager David Griffin confirmed that the former No. 1 overall pick has not begun running yet and needed more scans to determine the next step in his recovery.

Today, Griffin revealed that Williamson will be reevaluated in two weeks and that there’s no timetable for when he might be able to come back.

Zion Williamson (foot) will be re-evaluated in two weeks and there's no return timetable for now, Pelicans' David Griffin says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

None of this is good news for the Pelicans, who not only need Williamson at full strength to have a shot to contend for the postseason, but are already dealing with rumors that the third-year pro eventually wants out of New Orleans.

Last season, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 61 appearances for the Pelicans.

New Orleans will open the 2021-22 season, sans Zion, next Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.