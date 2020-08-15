Pelicans Make Decision On Alvin Gentry’s Status For Next Season

When the NBA announced that it would invite 22 teams to the bubble in Orlando, many people thought it’d allow the New Orleans Pelicans to make a playoff run. Instead, the team struggled to find its groove during the seeding games.

Since the offseason is officially here for the Pelicans, the front office has a few tough decisions to make. The first order of business for David Griffin is figuring out whether or not to keep Alvin Gentry as the team’s head coach. It turns out he didn’t need very long to make a decision.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Pelicans have dismissed Gentry of his duties. He only made the playoffs once during his five-year stint with the franchise. At 65 years old, it’s fair to wonder if this was his last stint in the NBA.

Gentry led the Pelicans to a 30-42 record this season. It’s a disappointing mark when you consider all the talent on the roster, such as Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

New Orleans has dismissed coach Alvin Gentry, sources tell @_andrew_lopez and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2020

The Pelicans have a young core, so whoever steps in for Gentry will be tasked with developing all that talent.

As of right now, the top coaching candidates on the market are Kenny Atkinson, Jason Kidd and Tyronn Lue.

New Orleans isn’t the only NBA franchise to get rid of its head coach this week. On Friday, the Chicago Bulls parted ways with Jim Boylen.