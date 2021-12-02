Pelicans Reportedly Get Unfortunate Zion Williamson News

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process.

Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.

Williamson missed Thursday’s practice due to soreness in his right foot. The Pelicans are going to use extreme caution here and delay his rehab process.

“Zion Williamson is experiencing soreness in his foot and his return has been delayed. Williamson did not practice today. The soreness has persisted. No re-imaging has been scheduled at this time. Williamson will be dialed back before ramping back up next week,” reports ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Pelicans are “optimistic” this is nothing serious.

They’re going to use caution in Zion Williamson’s continued rehab.

The New Orleans Pelicans are going to use extreme caution here, as they should.

The Pelicans are 6-18 this season and aren’t expected to compete for a spot in the postseason. Zion Williamson is obviously a key to the team’s future. They need him at 100 percent to have any chance of competing for a spot in the postseason in coming years.

It doesn’t sound like, at least at the moment, that we’ll see Williamson play at all the rest of this year. Hopefully he can return in time for the second half of the NBA season.