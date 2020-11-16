Pelicans Reportedly Have A Preferred Destination For Jrue Holiday

The NBA trade rumors are out in full force, and one of the bigger names said to be on the block is New Orleans point guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday has been a consistent performer for the Pelicans over the last seven seasons. The 30-year-old is under contract for this upcoming season with a player option for 2021-22.

Several teams have been linked to Holiday, via reports, but the team apparently wants to send him outside the Western Conference.

According to Dallas Morning News writer Brad Townsend, the Pelicans are aiming to trade Holiday to an Eastern Conference franchise

I'm told Mavs are not in on the Jrue Holiday trade sweepstakes. One of the biggest reasons: Pels are determined to trade him to an Eastern Conference team. They don't want to compete against him. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 16, 2020

Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in 61 contests last season. For his career, he has produced 15.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per appearance.

The NBA Draft is set for Wednesday, with free agency opening up later in the week. The start of the 2020-21 season is a little over a month away.

The next few weeks of #thisleague are going to be wild.