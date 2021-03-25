Lonzo Ball isn’t leaving New Orleans anytime soon. The Pelicans, despite plenty of speculation, ultimately decided against trading the young point guard ahead of the NBA’s Thursday trade deadline.

Ball was at the forefront of NBA trade rumors this week. Those rumors heated up when the Pelicans sat Ball against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Tuesday, sending a clear indication New Orleans was shopping the former UCLA star.

Well, the trade deadline has passed, and Ball is still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports the organization decided against shipping the 6-foot-6 point guard elsewhere.

The Ball trade discussions were a bit surprising to begin with. Ball is have his best-ever season. Yes, his trade value is high at the moment, but he’s also just now reaching his potential.

No Lonzo Ball trade, sources tell ESPN. He's staying in New Orleans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

New Orleans’ young core is staying intact. It’s going to be fun watching how the Pelicans progress to end this season.

Lonzo Ball is a perfect compliment to Zion Williamson. He’s a high basketball IQ player and sets up his teammates for success. Even the great Magic Johnson said earlier this week Ball is the highest basketball IQ point guard in the NBA. That’s significant praise from one of the NBA’s best all-time players.

Ball can continue to progress and evolve as a player with the Pelicans. Zion and the rest of the team has to be happy he’s staying in New Orleans.