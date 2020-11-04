In the process of retooling their roster, the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly considering dealing veteran point guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday has been a steady performer for the Pelicans since being acquired via trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013. In seven seasons in New Orleans, he’s averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The 30-year old floor general signed a five-year, $126 million contract with the Pelicans in July 2017. He’s officially locked in to that deal for the 2020-21 season.

The final year of Holiday’s contract is a player option, meaning he could hit free agency in summer 2021.

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

Holiday is as steady and consistent a two-way point guard as they come, so the Pelicans should have some takers on the market for him. He can definitely help a contender at the right price.

The next few weeks of the NBA are going to be crazy. We’ve got the trade market, free agency and the upcoming draft, all leading up to the season starting around Christmas.

Buckle up.