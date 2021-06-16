2 Candidates Have Reportedly Emerged To Replace Stan Van Gundy

The NBA news is flying on Wednesday, with two head coaches getting boot, including Stan Van Gundy of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Van Gundy’s tenure in New Orleans is over after one season. Despite a roster that included Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, among others, the Pelicans finished just 31-41, missing the Western Conference Playoffs.

Already, there are two names being floated as potential replacements for SVG, and one is extremely interesting. Former WNBA star and current Pelicans assistant Teresa Weatherspoon is a candidate, according to multiple reports.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor also says New Orleans assistant Fred Vinson is up for consideration.

A national champion as a player at Louisiana Tech and five-time WNBA All-Star with the New York Liberty, Weatherspoon boasts head coaching experience at her alma mater.

She went 99-71 with two NCAA Tournament appearances and one WNIT berth in six seasons at Louisiana Tech. Along with her former Liberty teammate Becky Hammon, the 55-year-old Weatherspoon is one of two women being mentioned as candidates to fill one of the NBA’s six head coaching vacancies.

Vinson, 50, played in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and Seattle Supersonics and also compiled an impressive career overseas. He’s been an assistant with the Pelicans since 2010.