Photo: Zion Williamson Receives Awesome 20th Birthday Present

On Monday, New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson turned 20 years old. He didn’t throw a huge celebration, but the Duke product did receive an awesome gift for his birthday.

Williamson received a Marvel-themed pendant that resembles the Infinity Gauntlet used by Thanos, who quickly became a fan favorite for many people because of the way he was used in “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The pendant that Williamson received features all six Infinity Stones with a minor twist, which is a basketball in the palm of the gauntlet.

Before the Pelicans even drafted Williamson, the talented forward would compare himself to Thanos. In fact, he said he wanted Thanos to beat The Avengers in the latest Marvel film.

Here’s a picture of Williamson’s birthday gift:

TMZ released a photo of Williamson wearing the pendant this week. It’s a solid look for the No. 1 overall pick.

Williamson will have the chance to channel his inner Thanos when the NBA season resumes later this month. The Pelicans are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to making the postseason.

A recent photo of Williamson went viral on Twitter because he appears to be in tremendous shape. He’ll have the chance to show that he’s truly a once-in-a-generation rookie with a strong showing in Orlando.

The NBA season officially resumes on July 30, when the Pelicans face the Utah Jazz. It’ll be fun to see Williamson back on the court for the first time since March.