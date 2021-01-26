Report: Pelicans, Warriors Discussed Notable NBA Trade

Just four short years ago, Lonzo Ball was referred to as the player that would save the Lakers’ organization. Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon, he’s in jeopardy of getting traded for a second time in as many years.

The New Orleans Pelicans are “open” to trading the eldest Ball brother, per NBA insider Shams Charania. They’re already receiving interest in the fourth-year point guard.

Ball started out with the Lakers in 2017. Los Angeles then traded him to New Orleans in the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

The 6-foot-6 guard has shown promise in the mist of playing with the Pelicans’ young core. But it appears he’s on the trading block as New Orleans starts to take calls for a potential trade.

"The Warriors and Pelicans discussed a potential deal involving Kelly Oubre Jr., sources said. There isn’t traction as of yet. Like many conversations around this time, it is a scenario." https://t.co/kzafCFTMU8 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2021

What type of return could the Pelicans receive in a Lonzo Ball trade? It’s tough to predict.

Ball probably wouldn’t be a starter on a contending team. He just isn’t a natural or consistent scorer and his assist numbers have dropped considerably this season (seven per game in 2019 compared to 4.7 per game this season). Ball’s best value could come off the bench.

The former UCLA guard is more than capable of running an offense. His biggest impact isn’t often found in the stat-sheet, but rather how he orchestrates an offense. If an NBA contender were to land Ball in a trade, he’d provide a significant impact off the bench.

Right now, the Pelicans are in the early stages of working up a deal for Ball. Stay tuned as this appears to be a developing situation.