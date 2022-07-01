Report: Zion Williamson Close To Massive Contract Extension With Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Last month, Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin referred to Zion Williamson as a "max player." Well, he put his money where his mouth is this Friday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Pelicans are nearing a five-year rookie max contract extension with Williamson.

Williamson can earn up to $231 million over the course of this five-year extension.

Judging by Griffin's previous comments, the front office didn't have any debate over whether or not Williamson is worth this type of money.

"It's not a big decision, it's a pretty easy decision," Griffin said. "The kid's historically good when he plays ... this is a max player, that's easy."

This is quite the commitment from the Pelicans, especially when you consider Williamson's injury history. However, there's no question he has the talent to be a franchise player for years to come.

During the 2020-21 season, Williamson averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a foot injury.

If Williamson is at 100 percent next season, the Pelicans could make a lot of noise in the Western Conference.