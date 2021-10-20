New Report Indicates Troubling Details About Zion Williamson’s Weight

The New Orleans Pelicans begin their 2021-22 season tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. Star forward Zion Williamson will be unavailable.

Williamson had offseason surgery to repair a broken foot and has been out of action ever since. Last week, the Pelicans announced the former No. 1 overall pick will be reevaluated in two weeks and still doesn’t have a timetable set for his return.

Obviously, New Orleans is concerned about Williamson’s health. There also has to be some concern about his future with the team, as Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported today that NBA executives are “monitoring” Williamson’s situation with the Pelicans.

But Fischer also touched on another potential red flag for the uber-talented Williamson. There is apparently some concern about his current weight, as the bouncy forward reportedly tipped the scales at “north of 300 pounds this offseason.”

When he joined the Pelicans’ recent preseason trip to Minnesota, several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds. “I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,” said one observer. “These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues,” said one Western Conference executive.

Williamson is a thick dude, and his weight has fluctuated throughout his career. He seems to have the type of build and metabolism that enables him to gain or lose weight easily.

However, the gaining part is troubling for a couple of reasons. Firstly, if he’s overweight, it will further limit how much of an impact he’ll have when he gets back on the court with the Pelicans this year.

Secondly, there are the long-term worries about his body breaking down. Williamson is such an explosive force, and all that jumping and landing he does can be harmful enough as is.

If you’re carrying a few extra pounds, it’s even more dangerous.