Shams Charania Has Concerning New Report On Zion Williamson

Earlier this week, former Pelicans guard JJ Redick put Zion Williamson on blast while on ESPN’s First Take. He was frustrated that Williamson didn’t reach out to CJ McCollum after he was traded to New Orleans.

“This just shows a complete lack of investment in your team, the organization, the city,” Redick said. “I get that he’s hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league, a guy that’s supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say, ‘Hello.’ This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we’re seeing again and again.”

During this Wednesday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic shared his thoughts on Redick’s recent comments.

“When he speaks, people understand he speaks from a position of having information and knowledge,” Charania said. “He’s not a guy that’s just going to be there for the hot take. So I have a lot of respect for JJ.”

Charania also had an update on Williamson’s outlook for the rest of the 2021-22 season. He doesn’t anticipate the former No. 1 pick playing anytime soon.

“I haven’t gotten any sense that Zion Williamson is gonna play this season, and that definitely is alarming,” Charania added.

Williamson did apparently reach out to McCollum after Redick’s comments, but still has not played this season due to a right foot injury. He had surgery on his foot over the summer, but it hasn’t recovered the way the Pelicans thought it would.

As of now, Williamson is rehabbing away from the team.