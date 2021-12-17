Stan Van Gundy Has Telling Comparison For Zion Williamson

We’re already a third of the way through the 2021-22 NBA season and former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has yet to make his debut this season due to injuries.

Zion is now in his third NBA season but has played just 85 games. Former New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy was Zion’s coach for about two-thirds of those games.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Van Gundy lamented how many games Zion has missed so far. But he said that we need to “keep things in perspects” and pointed out that Zion has played three times as many games as Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid did in his first three seasons.

“It is unfortunate that Zion Williamson has missed so many games in his first 3 years. He is a tremendous talent and one of the most exciting players in the league. But keep things in perspective. He has played almost 3 times as many games as Embiid did in his first 3 years,” Van Gundy wrote.

If Zion Williamson develops into Joel Embiid, it would certainly make up for the struggles he’s had so far. Embiid went from a player who played just 31 games in his first three seasons (missing the first two entirely) to a perennial All-Star.

Zion has already shown that he’s an All-Star talent when he gets a chance to play the majority of games. Last year he averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in just his second season.

It’s still to early to call it quits on a 20-year-old center dealing with injuries. Let’s save the judgement for when he finally gets back on the court and stays there.

