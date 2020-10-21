After working as an analyst with ESPN and later Turner Sports the last two years, Stan Van Gundy will be back on an NBA sideline next season.

Van Gundy is being hired as the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez and Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll replace Alvin Gentry, who was fired in August after five seasons.

Van Gundy has previously coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. He owns a 523-384 overall record in the regular season.

In his 12 seasons as a head coach, Van Gundy has taken his teams to the playoffs eight times, reaching the NBA Finals with the Magic in 2009 and the Eastern Conference Finals with the Heat in 2005 and Magic in 2010.

Van Gundy spent the 2019-2020 season as a popular game analyst for Turner/CBS Sports.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, missed the playoffs with a 30-42 record, but there are some quality pieces for Van Gundy and his staff to work with in the Big East, including Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.