Stan Van Gundy Reacts To The Zion Williamson Drama

Zion Williamson’s absence this season has sparked a lot of speculation about his future with the Pelicans. Things then took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that he didn’t reach out to CJ McCollum after he was traded to New Orleans.

Former Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy was on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” this week discuss the latest drama surrounding Williamson.

While on the show, Van Gundy had an incredible response to all the rumors linking Williamson to the Knicks.

“It’s possible but listen. The Knicks have this thing, and it’s amazing. No matter how many times people have proven they don’t wanna play for the Knicks, the Knicks have this idea that everybody in the league wants to play for New York,” Van Gundy said.

Williamson’s future with the Pelicans is unclear at this time. He’s under team control through the 2023-24 season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be in New Orleans for long.

As for this season, Shams Charania of The Athletic recently said, “I haven’t gotten any sense that Zion Williamson is gonna play this season, and that definitely is alarming.”

Williamson has not played a game this season due to a right foot injury, which he had surgery on over the summer.