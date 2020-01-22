Tipoff Time, TV Channel For Zion Williamson’s NBA Debut

After waiting roughly three months for Zion Williamson to make his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans, the time has finally come. On Wednesday night, the No. 1 overall pick will suit up for his first regular season game.

Williamson underwent surgery back in October to repair his meniscus. New Orleans went to extreme measures to make sure that he wouldn’t quickly re-aggravate his knee injury.

Even though Williamson sat out much longer than his original 6-8 week timeline, the former Duke star is ready to make some noise at the professional level.

The Pelicans announced earlier this month that Williamson would be making his debut against the San Antonio Spurs. It should be a really important game as both teams remain in the hunt for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Tipoff time for the Pelicans-Spurs game is at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center.

Basketball fans can watch Williamson make his debut on ESPN.

Despite not having any NBA experience under his belt, Williamson is expected to have success the moment he steps on the hardwood. Many people consider him the best prospect since LeBron James.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry already revealed that Williamson will have some restrictions when it comes to how many minutes he initially plays.

We’ll see if Williamson can send the crowd into a frenzy tonight with a rim-rattling dunk.