Since Lonzo Ball’s move to the Pelicans, there hasn’t been much talk about the point guard. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The national spotlight is on the Lakers year round, and that wasn’t the best for Ball and his family.

But the move to the Pelicans is helping Ball improve his game and fly under the radar. It also looks like the guard is having plenty of fun with his new teammates this year.

Ball is celebrating Christmas a bit early this year. He gave all his teammates a customized Xbox for the upcoming holiday.

Check out his Christmas surprise in the video below.

Zion couldn't believe Zo hooked up the Pelicans with custom Xboxes for the holidays 🎁 (via @PelicansNBA)pic.twitter.com/RAwIim3pRJ — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 17, 2019

Pretty cool to see Zion Williamson’s reaction. The gesture clearly means a ton to the rookie forward. Hopefully, Ball and Williamson will be able to hook up on the court soon.

With Ball’s passing abilities and Williamson’s play-making abilities, the two will be a dangerous duo. The Pelicans aren’t having that great of a season this year. But the potential is through the roof for this Pelicans team.

The team is hoping Williamson is the spark they need. New Orleans is currently 6-21, the second worst record in the NBA’s Western Conference.

The playoffs aren’t in the cards this season. But the team’s youth could prove to be a benefit down the road.