On Thursday night, the NBA made its return to national televisions across the country for the first time since mid-March.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz got the party started tonight as Zion Williamson made his return to the court as well. He left the bubble earlier this offseason, but returned just in time.

The former Duke star didn’t need much time to get back to form. In the first quarter, he led the Pelicans with five points through the first five minutes of the game.

As the Jazz threatened to pull away, Williamson kept the Pelicans in the game. Late in the first quarter, the former No. 1 overall pick made the highlight of the night so far.

Lonzo Ball carried the ball up the floor and spotted Zion in an advantageous position. The Pelicans point guard threw and incredible alley-oop to Zion, who flushed it home.

Check it out.

In seven minutes of playing time, Williams racked up nine points in his first game back since the restart.

After missing the majority of the early season, the former No. 1 overall pick was averaging over 26 points per game before the season was halted. He showed dominance around the rim, even over taller forwards from opposing teams.

It looks like he hasn’t lost any of his athleticism during the layoff.

New Orleans leads 52-40 in the second quarter.