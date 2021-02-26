Zion Williamson Asked If He’s Participating In NBA’s Dunk Contest

Zion Williamson has proven in a short period of time that he’s one of the best in-game dunkers in the league. As a result, NBA fans want to see him participate in the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest.

Williamson, 20, possesses athletic gifts that not many athletes have. It would be a shame if we didn’t get to witness him put on a show at the Slam Dunk Contest during this year’s All-Star festivities.

On Friday, Williamson was asked if he’ll be a part of this year’s Slam Dunk Contest during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take. Unfortunately, he didn’t give a clear answer.

“I don’t know yet, I don’t know yet. I can’t give you a clear answer,” Williamson told the First Take crew.

Molly Qerim Rose tried her best to get an answer out of Williamson, saying “We’re going to see you, right?” That led to Williamson responding “Who knows? I’m still thinking about it.”

We asked Zion if he would be participating in the dunk contest this year. He did not say no 🙃 pic.twitter.com/WNmI8ueDRU — First Take (@FirstTake) February 26, 2021

Considering we’ve never seen LeBron James participate in a Slam Dunk Contest, it’d be nice to see Williamson give it a go at least one time in his career.

Williamson will be in Atlanta for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend regardless since he’ll be playing in the actual game. The former No. 1 pick has taken a huge step forward this season, averaging 25.6 points per contest.

Do you want to see Williamson participate in the Slam Dunk Contest?