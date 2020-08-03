Zion Williamson Declines To Answer 1 Question Before Monday’s Game

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have had it with questions about his minutes.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft did not play at the end of Thursday night’s loss to the Utah Jazz. Williamson was on a minutes restriction and played just 15 minutes in the 106-104 loss. The former Duke Blue Devils star then played just 14 minutes in a loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

New Orleans is being extremely careful with the former college basketball star, but the franchise is being criticized for how it’s gone about it.

“It’s very tough, to be honest, because as soon as I start to break that sweat, I look over and that horn is for me and I have to come out the game,” Williamson said on Sunday. “Also, when I do catch the flow of the game, like I said, that horn goes off and it’s for me.”

Williamson was then asked if his minutes will be the same on Monday night. He declined to answer that question.

“I don’t wanna give you something and then it be something else, to be honest. So we’ll find out come Monday,” he said.

Asked Zion if he expects a jump in his minutes tomorrow – as he saw in his this professional game – and he politely declined to answer. His reasoning: “I don’t wanna give you something and then it be something else, to be honest. So we’ll find out come Monday.” — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 2, 2020

That’s a pretty fair response from the young phenom.

New Orleans, which is fighting for a playoff berth, is set to tip off against Memphis at 6:30 p.m. E.T on Monday.