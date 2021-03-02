Zion Williamson Explains What Happened In Viral High School Video

One of Zion Williamson‘s most viral high school videos doesn’t even include a highlight-reel play. Instead, it involves a shorter defender trying to intimidate the former five-star forward.

The video shows a 5-foot-6 guard checking into one of Zion’s high school games. Believe it or not, the kid took on the challenge of guarding the eventual Duke and Pelicans star. But first, he got in Zion’s face and clapped a few times trying to intimidate the generational talent.

If you haven’t seen the viral clip yet, take a look below.

This kid guarding Zion in High School is my favorite video of the week pic.twitter.com/jFtB2Fu6JM — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 20, 2020

To be quite honest, the kid defended pretty well. He stayed glued to Zion before Zion drew the foul and went to the free throw line.

When the play occurred, Zion felt disrespected. But in a recent interview with JJ Reddick, the Pelicans forward said he actually respects the 5-foot-6 defender for taking on the challenge and trying to give his team a spark.

“So we come out of a timeout and he starts walking over to me. I was like, ‘No way. You’re not about to do this.’ He comes over and he starts,” Zion explained while clapping. “… What people don’t know is I got a lotta respect for him doing that. His teammates were so out of it. He was just trying to give them energy.”

Check out Zion’s full explanation of the viral video below.

This interview just goes to show how humble of a player Zion Williamson is.

He clearly has great respect for the 5-foot-6 defender for taking on the challenge.