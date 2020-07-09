Zion Williamson Federal Case: New Evidence Has Surfaced

As Zion Williamson prepares to finish out his NBA rookie season, the federal lawsuit involving the former Duke star took another turn on Thursday.

Gaming law and sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach reported that Williamson’s former marketing agent filed “newly-discovered evidence” in the form of an affidavit claiming Williamson and his stepfather were paid $400,000 in October 2018.

The payment was reportedly in exchange for granting marketing rights to another agent. Williamson was a freshman at Duke at the time.

According to Heitner Legal’s Darren Heitner, the agent who reportedly gifted Zion the money is Slavko Duric.

New affidavit signed by Donald Kreiss, under penalty of perjury, says that an agent (Slavko Duric) confirmed $ was paid to Zion's family in 2018 in exchange for Zion's promise to sign with Duric as soon as he left Duke for NBA. Filed in NC federal court.https://t.co/P7x5S1eagV pic.twitter.com/kyUC54ptf8 — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 9, 2020

Gina Ford is the marketing agent who is suing Williamson. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick was briefly represented by her agency, Prime Sports Marketing, last year.

BREAKING: Zion Williamson’s former marketing agent files “newly-discovered evidence” in North Carolina federal lawsuit. New affidavit claims Wiliamson and his stepfather were paid $400K in Oct. 2018 in exchange for granting exclusive marketing rights to another agent. pic.twitter.com/nDEznYsKr4 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) July 9, 2020

Williamson sued and broke the contract with Prime Sports and eventually signed with CAA. Ford responded by countersuing. In her countersuit, she is claiming Williamson received impermissible benefits to attend Duke and also to sign with Nike.

Last month, it was reported that Williamson would not have to answer any of Ford’s questions under oath in the Florida portion of her lawsuit.

“Zion Williamson is granted a full stay of the Florida lawsuit brought by Gina Ford,” Daniel Wallach reported. “The 3rd DCA’s Order states that ‘the trial court’s proceedings are hereby stayed.’ This means that he will not have to answer Ford’s discovery requests – for now – as venue shifts to NC.”

BREAKING: Zion Williamson is granted a full stay of the Florida lawsuit brought by Gina Ford. The 3rd DCA’s Order states that “the trial court’s proceedings are hereby stayed.” This means that he will not have to answer Ford’s discovery requests – for now – as venue shifts to NC. pic.twitter.com/oGhAf7IngS — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 17, 2020

Right now, Zion and Duke have been pretty unscathed in this lawsuit.

We’ll see if that continues to be true as things play out.