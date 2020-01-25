Zion Williamson Had An Absolutely Ridiculous Block vs. The Nuggets

Even though Zion Williamson is currently on a minutes restriction for the New Orleans Pelicans, the top pick from the 2019 NBA Draft still produces jaw-dropping moments on a nightly basis.

Williamson debuted for the Pelicans on Wednesday, dropping 22 points in 18 minutes worth of action. Despite getting off to a slow start, the former Duke star scored 17 points in a three-minute span.

On Friday night, Williamson received his second start with New Orleans. He only played in 21 minutes against the Denver Nuggets, but that was more than enough time for him to put on a show.

Not only did Williamson look efficient on the offensive side of the ball by shooting 7-for-9 from the field, he had the block of the year.

During the fourth quarter of last night’s game, Williamson sent Malik Beasley’s a few rows deep into the stands.

Check it out:

ZION WHAT THE If y'all see that ball rolling down Poydras Street later, let us know pic.twitter.com/ckR5PXmHRV — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 25, 2020

It’s remarkable to see how high Williamson can jump.

Beasley probably would have gotten that shot over most defenders in the NBA, but the 19-year-old phenom is a special athlete.

Although the Pelicans fell short to the Nuggets on Friday night, Alvin Gentry and the coaching staff have to be thrilled that Williamson is already making an impact on both ends of the floor.

We’ll see Zion back in action on Sunday night when the Pelicans host the Boston Celtics. The game will be available on ESPN.