Zion Williamson Has Promise For Fans: NBA World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Pelicans star Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a foot injury. Though his injury history isn't ideal, the former No. 1 pick plans on being a dominant force for years to come.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Williamson addressed his future with the Pelicans. He recently agreed to a max contract extension.

Williamson promised fans that he'll live up to the hefty investment New Orleans made this offseason.

"I'm not going to let the city down. I'm not going to let my family down. And most of all, I'm not going to let myself down," Williamson told reporters.

Basketball fans are certainly hopeful that Williamson lives up to his expectations. After all, he's a unique athlete.

"Can't wait to see him play," one fan tweeted.

"That playoff run probably has him living in the gym," another fan wrote. "Or it should. They can make a real run next season."

During the 2020-21 season, Williamson averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

If the Pelicans can add that type of production to a lineup that just made the postseason, they could be a legit contender in the Western Conference.