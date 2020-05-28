Zion Williamson Has Reportedly Filed A Protective Order

Zion Williamson is taking his legal battle against Gina Ford and Prime Sports to the next level.

Per Daniel Wallach, Zion has filed for a protective order against Ford’s eligibility inquiry into his status at Duke. The legal filing is attempting to block Ford’s inquiry on the grounds of ‘invasive’ and ‘irrelevant’ discovery requests.

Zion is currently suing Ford and Prime Sports for signing him to a representative contract without proper UAAA protections in place. His legal claim is that the contract was unlawful under North Carolina law. Under the deal he reportedly signed, he was not allowed to terminate within five years of signing.

Ford is counter-suing, though, claiming that Zion was not entitled to those UAAA protections. Ford’s legal team is claiming that Zion was ineligible to play at Duke and received “improper economic benefits”.

Zion played one season at Duke, winning the Naismith Player of the Year Award, All-American honors, an ACC title and leading Duke to the Elite Eight.

Following his stellar freshman year with the Blue Devils, he entered the NBA Draft and was selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.

But his legal spat with Ford began shortly thereafter. The lawsuit was filed in June, and the two sides have been in court proceedings ever since.

Duke fans should be paying close attention to this though. Any evidence that Zion received improper benefits to attend could have severe repercussions.