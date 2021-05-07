Pelicans Announce Big Zion Williamson Injury Update

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a big battle for the final spot in the NBA play-in round. But an injury to superstar Zion Williamson could cost them dearly.

On Friday, the Pelicans announced that Zion got a CT scan which revealed a fractured left ring finger. As a result, he is being sidelined indefinitely.

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson underwent a series of diagnostic testing… yesterday prior to the team’s departure to Philadelphia,” the team said. “A CT scan revealed a fractured left ring finger. He will be sidelined indefinitely. A treatment plan and timetable for his return to play will be determined upon further evaluation.”

There are only six games left in the Pelicans’ season, most of them on the road. Trailing the San Antonio Spurs by a game, it may be hard for them to overcome the deficit without Zion.

Zion Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/DPY2RSJq0x — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 7, 2021

The former No. 1 overall draft pick out of Duke has been enjoying a tremendous sophomore NBA season. He’s been averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 61 games.

In the meantime, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe will have to pick up the slack.

The Pelicans are hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Can New Orleans make the playoffs in the absence of Zion Williamson? Or will they miss the postseason for the third year in a row?

[New Orleans Pelicans]