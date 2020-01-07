The Spun

Zion Williamson Took A Big Step Forward In His Recovery Monday

Zion Williamson warms up before a Summer League game.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up on the court before a semifinal game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson has yet to make his NBA debut, but the prized rookie continues to make strides in his recovery from knee surgery.

Last week, Williamson practiced in full for the first time in his rehab practice. Today, he played 4-on-4 with coaches and teammates before pregame warmups for tonight’s Pelicans-Jazz game.

The next step, per media reports, is participating in 5-on-5 tomorrow.

To further build excitement, the Pelicans shared footage of Williamson working out and playing some 4-on-4.

When New Orleans made Williamson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the franchise clearly hoped his rookie season would go smoother than it has. A torn meniscus has cost him about three months of regular season action.

However, it seems like we won’t have to wait much longer for Williamson to take the court in a real NBA game, and that’s a good thing for the Pelicans, the league itself and its fans.


