Zion Williamson Took A Big Step Forward In His Recovery Monday

Zion Williamson has yet to make his NBA debut, but the prized rookie continues to make strides in his recovery from knee surgery.

Last week, Williamson practiced in full for the first time in his rehab practice. Today, he played 4-on-4 with coaches and teammates before pregame warmups for tonight’s Pelicans-Jazz game.

The next step, per media reports, is participating in 5-on-5 tomorrow.

Big day for Zion Williamson: he played 4-on-4 w/ several coaches & teammates at the Smoothie King Center this afternoon before the @PelicansNBA started warmups for the Jazz game. All went well, so tomorrow, Zion will go 5-on-5 for the 1st time. Almost time to dance… #WBD #NOLA — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) January 7, 2020

To further build excitement, the Pelicans shared footage of Williamson working out and playing some 4-on-4.

When New Orleans made Williamson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the franchise clearly hoped his rookie season would go smoother than it has. A torn meniscus has cost him about three months of regular season action.

However, it seems like we won’t have to wait much longer for Williamson to take the court in a real NBA game, and that’s a good thing for the Pelicans, the league itself and its fans.